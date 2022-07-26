The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

No, we’re not in a recession
Jul 25, 2022
Episode 720

No, we're not in a recession

Let us explain.

Second-quarter reports on the economy are coming in this week, as well as corporate financial results. The expectation is that gross domestic product will take a dip for the second consecutive quarter. But don’t start in with the R-word. Kai and Marketplace’s Amy Scott discuss why this isn’t a recession (seriously). We’ll also discuss some energy news from overseas, including Russia’s decision to restrict its supply of natural gas to Europe. And Kai’s got an opinion on teasers that are “too teasy.”

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Have thoughts or questions for the show? Share them with us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.

