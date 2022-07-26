No, we’re not in a recession

Second-quarter reports on the economy are coming in this week, as well as corporate financial results. The expectation is that gross domestic product will take a dip for the second consecutive quarter. But don’t start in with the R-word. Kai and Marketplace’s Amy Scott discuss why this isn’t a recession (seriously). We’ll also discuss some energy news from overseas, including Russia’s decision to restrict its supply of natural gas to Europe. And Kai’s got an opinion on teasers that are “too teasy.”

Here's everything we talked about on the show today:

