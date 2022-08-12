Welcome to a new phase of the pandemic
Timing is everything. While Kimberly Adams is working from home with COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for quarantines, social distancing and testing. Does this mark a turning point in the pandemic? Kimberly and guest host Meghan McCarty Carino discuss. Then, private companies use consumer data often without permission, and the government wants to know how you feel about it. Plus, look up at the sky before you go to bed tonight. Oh, and do spiders dream?
- “CDC loosens coronavirus guidance, signaling strategic shift” from The Washington Post
- “The FTC is pushing for changes to how Big Tech handles data” from The Verge
- “FTC Explores Rules Cracking Down on Commercial Surveillance and Lax Data Security Practices” from the Federal Trade Commission
- “Summer’s last supermoon and meteor shower take the celestial stage tonight” from CNN
- “Spiders Seem to Have REM-like Sleep and May Even Dream” from Scientific American
