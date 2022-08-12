The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Welcome to a new phase of the pandemic
Aug 11, 2022
Episode 729

Welcome to a new phase of the pandemic

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with looser COVID-19 recommendations.

Timing is everything. While Kimberly Adams is working from home with COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for quarantines, social distancing and testing. Does this mark a turning point in the pandemic? Kimberly and guest host Meghan McCarty Carino discuss. Then, private companies use consumer data often without permission, and the government wants to know how you feel about it. Plus, look up at the sky before you go to bed tonight. Oh, and do spiders dream?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! We'll be livestreaming on YouTube starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, 3:30 p.m. Pacific time.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

