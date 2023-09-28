Government ShutdownSettling the BillI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Musk and the military industrial complex
Sep 27, 2023
Musk and the military industrial complex

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
What could possibly go wrong?

Elon Musk’s business relationship with the Pentagon is going strong. SpaceX just scored its first defense contract from the U.S. Space Force, giving Musk more control over on-off switches (see: Ukraine). We’ll get into the potential consequences of having a single private citizen like Musk so entangled in geopolitics. Plus, welcome home, astronaut Frank Rubio, and bye-bye panda cams?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

