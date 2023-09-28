Musk and the military industrial complex
Elon Musk’s business relationship with the Pentagon is going strong. SpaceX just scored its first defense contract from the U.S. Space Force, giving Musk more control over on-off switches (see: Ukraine). We’ll get into the potential consequences of having a single private citizen like Musk so entangled in geopolitics. Plus, welcome home, astronaut Frank Rubio, and bye-bye panda cams?
- “Elon Musk Wins US Space Force Contract for Starshield” from Bloomberg
- “Elon Musk’s Shadow Rule” from The New Yorker
- “Retail theft isn’t actually increasing much, major industry study finds” from CNBC
- “Target says it will close nine stores in major cities, citing violence and theft” from CNBC
- “NASA astronaut Frank Rubio is home after a year in space” from Ars Technica
- “US Won’t Have Any Pandas for the First Time in 50 Years” from Bloomberg
