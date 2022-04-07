More money, more problems?

With a dozen states considering sending payments to taxpayers to ease the sting of inflation, one listener is wondering whether more checks could actually have the opposite effect. We’ll break down the arguments on this Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus, President Joe Biden announced this week that the pause on student loan payments would be extended to the end of August, but how would forgiving student loans altogether impact the nation’s economy? We’ve also got answers to your questions about bitcoin and the red-hot housing market.

Here's everything that we talked about today:

