More money, more problems?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
With a dozen states considering sending payments to taxpayers to ease the sting of inflation, one listener is wondering whether more checks could actually have the opposite effect. We’ll break down the arguments on this Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday. Plus, President Joe Biden announced this week that the pause on student loan payments would be extended to the end of August, but how would forgiving student loans altogether impact the nation’s economy? We’ve also got answers to your questions about bitcoin and the red-hot housing market.
Here’s everything that we talked about today:
- “Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents” from CBS News
- “Another stimulus check could help fight inflation but a fourth is unlikely, experts say” from The Hill
- “How wiping out all student loan debt would change the economy” from Fortune
- “The student loan system has ‘layers of disfunction’” from Marketplace
- “What Would Forgiving Student Debt Mean for the Federal Budget?” from The Urban Institute
- “What Is Proof of Work (PoW) in Crypto?” from the Motley Fool
- Marketplace’s series reporting on cryptocurrency mining and the environment
- “When Will Be a Good Time to Buy a House?” from The Atlantic
- National home price index since 1987, from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller and the St. Louis Federal Reserve
Do you have a question for Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday? Share it with us and it could be answered on the show! Send us a voice memo or email to makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART (508-827-6278)!
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.