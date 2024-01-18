More Big Tech layoffs. Is AI to blame?
The head of the International Monetary Fund said artificial intelligence could impact over half of jobs in advanced economies. But is AI already displacing workers? We’ll get into the latest layoffs sweeping the tech industry. And, the forecast on Capitol Hill: snowy with a chance of negotiations on border security and spending bills. Plus, NASA’s return to the moon is facing some setbacks.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Johnson Casts Doubt on Border Deal to Unlock Ukraine Aid, Defying Biden” from The New York Times
- “AI will affect 40% of jobs and probably worsen inequality, says IMF head” from The Guardian
- “Watch IMF’s Georgieva on Economic Impact of Generative AI” from Bloomberg
- “‘AI made us do it’ is Big Tech’s new layoff rationale” from Axios
- “The Tech Employee Who Went Viral for Filming Her Firing Has No Regrets” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Concerns rise China might reach moon before NASA’s return” from The Washington Post
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
Hey Smarties! We recorded today’s episode before the news broke that Congress voted to pass a short-term spending bill, averting a partial government shutdown. We’re monitoring the story as it develops.
