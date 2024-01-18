Make Me SmartShelf LifeGolden PromisesI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
More Big Tech layoffs. Is AI to blame?
Jan 18, 2024
Episode 1079

More Big Tech layoffs. Is AI to blame?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, why you should rewatch "Hidden Figures."

The head of the International Monetary Fund said artificial intelligence could impact over half of jobs in advanced economies. But is AI already displacing workers? We’ll get into the latest layoffs sweeping the tech industry. And, the forecast on Capitol Hill: snowy with a chance of negotiations on border security and spending bills. Plus, NASA’s return to the moon is facing some setbacks.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

Hey Smarties! We recorded today’s episode before the news broke that Congress voted to pass a short-term spending bill, averting a partial government shutdown. We’re monitoring the story as it develops.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:03 PM PST
26:46
3:48 PM PST
15:43
2:06 PM PST
1:05
7:39 AM PST
8:53
3:08 AM PST
9:44
Jan 10, 2024
11:14
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
“Ro-ro” your boat to Georgia: why the state sees a lucrative future in automotive shipping
“Ro-ro” your boat to Georgia: why the state sees a lucrative future in automotive shipping
Amid scrutiny, Kroger and Albertsons say merger may take longer than planned
Amid scrutiny, Kroger and Albertsons say merger may take longer than planned
How pizza can explain a proposed rule about bank capital
How pizza can explain a proposed rule about bank capital
As opioid settlement funds hit state coffers, a marketing blitz begins
As opioid settlement funds hit state coffers, a marketing blitz begins