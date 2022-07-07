Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Minions are everywhere
Jul 6, 2022
Episode 707

Minions are everywhere

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Let's find out how film marketing really works!

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time for us to answer questions from you! With “Minions: The Rise of Gru” becoming the latest movie to dominate grocery store advertising, one listener wonders how these massive cross promotions work. We’ve got the inside scoop. Plus, answers to your questions about employers offering to cover abortion costs, El Salvador’s efforts to make bitcoin a national currency, and big news in the world of beer!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Have a question about the economy, tech or culture? Send it our way. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org. You can also leave us a voice message at (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:37 PM PDT
14:41
3:39 PM PDT
28:05
1:45 PM PDT
1:50
7:33 AM PDT
7:47
Jul 6, 2022
6:04
Jun 30, 2022
31:02
Jul 5, 2022
26:25
Consumers are spending more on services than on stuff. How long will that last?
Consumers are spending more on services than on stuff. How long will that last?
U.K. gets new finance minister amid flurry of resignations
Marketplace Morning Report
U.K. gets new finance minister amid flurry of resignations
We all have a credit score. Or do we?
Marketplace Tech
We all have a credit score. Or do we?
Inside the current landscape of socially conscious investing  
Inside the current landscape of socially conscious investing  