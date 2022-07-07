Minions are everywhere
It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time for us to answer questions from you! With “Minions: The Rise of Gru” becoming the latest movie to dominate grocery store advertising, one listener wonders how these massive cross promotions work. We’ve got the inside scoop. Plus, answers to your questions about employers offering to cover abortion costs, El Salvador’s efforts to make bitcoin a national currency, and big news in the world of beer!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Companies scramble to figure out abortion travel benefit, privacy protections” from Marketplace
- “El Salvador becomes the first to make bitcoin a national currency” from Marketplace
- “A Poor Country Made Bitcoin a National Currency. The Bet Isn’t Paying Off.” from The New York Times
- Watch this TikTok about “Minions'” marketing campaign
- “Sapporo USA to acquire California craft brewer Stone Brewing” from the Associated Press
