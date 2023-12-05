Millennial mom dread
The U.S. population is aging as Americans choose to have fewer children or none at all. We’ll get into the many reasons millennials hesitate to jump into motherhood and how to change the narrative around parenting. Plus, fewer children mean fewer people to take care of our aging population in a country already dealing with a senior care crisis. And, Patti LaBelle’s infamous performance of “This Christmas” at the 1996 National Christmas Tree Lighting makes us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Aging America faces a senior care crisis” from Axios
- “How millennials learned to dread motherhood” from Vox
- Threads post from Business Insider’s Kali Hays
- “Patti LaBelle’s Disastrous Tree Lighting Performance Is the Only Good Christmas Tradition” from Esquire
- “Kiwi Eggs Hatch in the Wild Near New Zealand’s Capital” from the New York Times
