Millennial mom dread
Dec 4, 2023
Episode 1059

Millennial mom dread

The growth in the female working population has largely been driven by mothers. Christian Ender/Getty Images
Plus, questions about layoffs at Spotify.

The U.S. population is aging as Americans choose to have fewer children or none at all. We’ll get into the many reasons millennials hesitate to jump into motherhood and how to change the narrative around parenting. Plus, fewer children mean fewer people to take care of our aging population in a country already dealing with a senior care crisis. And, Patti LaBelle’s infamous performance of “This Christmas” at the 1996 National Christmas Tree Lighting makes us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

