This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Make Me Smart: Live in Seattle
Jun 9, 2023
Episode 942

Make Me Smart: Live in Seattle

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Smarties take on Seattle.

This special edition of Make Me Smart’s weekly happy hour is coming to you live from the stage at Seattle’s Town Hall. We’ll get to all of your “Economics on Tap” favorites: a little news, some drinks, plus an extended round of our Friday game Half Full/Half Empty! (Today’s episode includes some adult language.)

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Feeling Half Full, or maybe Half Empty about something? Let us know! Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or write to makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

9:07 PM PDT
39:51
3:29 PM PDT
29:16
1:47 PM PDT
1:50
7:17 AM PDT
8:13
Jun 9, 2023
12:07
Jun 8, 2023
43:51
May 30, 2023
19:06
It's nothing but smiles on Wall Street
Marketplace Morning Report
It's nothing but smiles on Wall Street
Americans have almost $990 billion in credit card debt
Americans have almost $990 billion in credit card debt
With new government hires, Turkey may be headed back to economic sanity
With new government hires, Turkey may be headed back to economic sanity
The hidden costs of wildfires go beyond putting them out
The hidden costs of wildfires go beyond putting them out