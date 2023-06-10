Make Me Smart: Live in Seattle
This special edition of Make Me Smart’s weekly happy hour is coming to you live from the stage at Seattle’s Town Hall. We’ll get to all of your “Economics on Tap” favorites: a little news, some drinks, plus an extended round of our Friday game Half Full/Half Empty! (Today’s episode includes some adult language.)
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “More Startups Throw in the Towel, Unable to Raise Money for Their Ideas” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Democrats Push for Debt-Ceiling Overhaul Bill After Default Scare” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Netflix (NFLX) Added Subscribers After Password Crackdown, Research Firm Says” from Bloomberg
- “Trump loses two lawyers just hours after 2nd indictment” from Politico
- “What All the Single Ladies (and Men) Say About the Economy” from The New York Times
- “What’s behind the SEC lawsuits against Coinbase and Binance?” from Marketplace
- “Media’s “Succession” obsession” from Axios
- “Biden signs bipartisan deal to avert debt default” from NPR
- “TikTok helps “dupe” products proliferate” from Marketplace
- “The PGA Tour & LIV Golf merger” from Make Me Smart’s newsletter
- ‘”Little Mermaid” drives big wave for mermaid industry” from Marketplace
- “What makes the perfect Seattle dog? The creator and 4 other hot dog experts weigh in” from The Seattle Times
- Tweet from @SamRo about Fed Chair Jerome Powell at a Dead & Co. concert
- “Judd Apatow’s Afternoon With Mel Brooks” from The Atlantic
- A new WA apple is on the way from KUOW
