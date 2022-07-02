Make Me Smart: Athletic Edition
U.S. officials called for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner as her trial began in a Russian court Friday. Russia has been accused of wrongfully detaining the All-Star center for political purposes since her arrest in February, just one week before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And there are plenty of questions surrounding the U.S. effort to secure Griner’s return. We’ll look at some of those concerns. Plus, the story behind the annual celebration of a memeworthy contract in professional baseball. And we’ll send you off into the Fourth of July weekend with a game of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “It’s Bobby Bonilla Day, When The Retired Mets Star Gets Paid $1,193,248.20” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Brittney Griner: ‘No higher priority’ than bringing her home” from BBC News
- “FCC commissioner calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores” from CNN
- “Delta offered $10,000 to each passenger who volunteered to be bumped from an oversold flight out of Michigan, reports say” from Business Insider
- “Taco Bell’s newest food uses an oversized Cheez-It” from CNN
- “Fireworks are out, drone shows are in this Fourth of July” from Axios
We’re off for the Fourth of July on Monday. Join us Tuesday for our deep dive into capitalism and the environment. In the meantime, keep sending your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org and (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.
