Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Make Me Smart: Athletic Edition
Jul 1, 2022
Episode 705

Make Me Smart: Athletic Edition

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

U.S. officials called for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner as her trial began in a Russian court Friday. Russia has been accused of wrongfully detaining the All-Star center for political purposes since her arrest in February, just one week before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And there are plenty of questions surrounding the U.S. effort to secure Griner’s return. We’ll look at some of those concerns. Plus, the story behind the annual celebration of a memeworthy contract in professional baseball. And we’ll send you off into the Fourth of July weekend with a game of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We’re off for the Fourth of July on Monday. Join us Tuesday for our deep dive into capitalism and the environment. In the meantime, keep sending your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org and (508) 827-6278 or (508) U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:09 PM PDT
20:04
4:30 PM PDT
27:05
1:54 PM PDT
1:50
7:33 AM PDT
7:20
Jul 1, 2022
8:00
Jun 30, 2022
31:02
Jun 28, 2022
26:17
Current economic moment could spell "catastrophe for retailers"
Current economic moment could spell "catastrophe for retailers"
Crypto industry finds itself in the thick of local fights over greenhouse gas emissions
Crypto industry finds itself in the thick of local fights over greenhouse gas emissions
Companies scramble to figure out abortion travel benefit, privacy protections
Companies scramble to figure out abortion travel benefit, privacy protections
So far, it has not been a fun 2022 for Wall Street
Marketplace Morning Report
So far, it has not been a fun 2022 for Wall Street