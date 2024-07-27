Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Make Me Smart: 2024 Olympics edition
Jul 26, 2024
Episode 1212

Make Me Smart: 2024 Olympics edition

David Ramos/Getty Images
Cheers to the Games!

On today’s edition of Economics on Tap, we’ll get into some news while toasting the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics. First, Kimberly teaches us how to make an Olympic torch cocktail (complete with a real flame)! And, we’ll play a Paris Games-themed round of This or That. But first, a discussion of the history of women’s sportswear at the Olympic Games and Boeing’s Starliner crew (still) stuck in space.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Keep sending us your Olympic-themed cocktail ideas. Email makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

