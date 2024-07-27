Make Me Smart: 2024 Olympics edition
On today’s edition of Economics on Tap, we’ll get into some news while toasting the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics. First, Kimberly teaches us how to make an Olympic torch cocktail (complete with a real flame)! And, we’ll play a Paris Games-themed round of This or That. But first, a discussion of the history of women’s sportswear at the Olympic Games and Boeing’s Starliner crew (still) stuck in space.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “50 days after launch to ISS, Boeing Starliner astronauts still have no landing date” from Space
- “Olympic athletes are approaching the limits of human performance” from The Washington Post
- “From Corsets to Singlets, the Olympics Have Driven the Evolution of Women’s Sportswear” from Smithsonian magazine
- “How Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky does what no one else does. Every day.” from The Washington Post
- “The Double Kick” from 99% Invisible
- “Today, Explained podcast” from Vox
Keep sending us your Olympic-themed cocktail ideas. Email makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
