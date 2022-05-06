Right now, Tim Ranzetta and Next Gen Personal Finance are matching gifts up to $60,000 to continue and expand Marketplace’s financial literacy programs!
*Looks at stock market* Everyone, take a deep breath.
We’ll start today’s show with a little pep talk about what you should and shouldn’t do if you caught a glance at the stock market today. Then we move on to one of the big business stories of the day, that Boeing is moving its headquarters from Chicago to the D.C. area. To understand why, you just gotta follow the money. Plus, the U.S. says it’ll give Sweden support as that country looks to join NATO. Finally, free child care and a beautiful canoe make us smile. To celebrate the upcoming Kentucky Derby, bring your mint juleps and fanciest hats to Economics on Tap tomorrow.
- “Boeing Plans to Move Headquarters to Arlington, Va., From Chicago” from The Wall Street Journal
- Jon Ostrower’s tweet on Boeing
- “Stocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets Wrap” from Bloomberg
- “Sweden says it received U.S. security assurances if it hands in NATO application” from Reuters
- “When a Beautiful Boat Becomes the Emblem of an Unlived Life” from Gotham Canoe
- “New Mexico to offer a year of free child care to most residents” from The Washington Post
Join us Friday for Economics on Tap. We’ll be livestreaming on YouTube starting at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.
