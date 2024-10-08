Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We fell short of our Fall Fundraiser goal of 2,500 donations. Help us catch up ⏩ Give Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Live from Denver: The Economics of Being Single
Oct 8, 2024
Episode 1258

Live from Denver: The Economics of Being Single

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Party of One, the discussion about being single in this economy by Marketplace and Colorado Public Radio, at the Holiday Theater. Sept. 23, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty
The financial challenges (and perks) of the single life.

Almost half of adults in the U.S. are single. But so many of our economic policies and financial systems, from homeownership to retirement planning, cater to couples. Today’s episode is an excerpt from a Marketplace live show in Denver, hosted by “Make Me Smart” co-host Kimberly Adams, on the economics of being single. Kimberly is joined by a panel of experts who break down the financial challenges (and perks) of living the single life, and the power of pushing back against the societal pressures to pair up.

We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:29 PM PDT
28:54
12:34 PM PDT
44:37
7:49 AM PDT
8:21
3:05 AM PDT
8:33
3:00 AM PDT
4:08
Oct 4, 2024
17:10
Oct 3, 2024
36:41
The rise, fall and future of the company behind World of Warcraft
Skin in the Game
The rise, fall and future of the company behind World of Warcraft
The CIA runs a nonprofit venture capital firm. What's it investing in?
The CIA runs a nonprofit venture capital firm. What's it investing in?
Facing a tough market and new rules, some real estate agents quit
Facing a tough market and new rules, some real estate agents quit
Florida, flood insurance and yet another hurricane
Marketplace Morning Report
Florida, flood insurance and yet another hurricane