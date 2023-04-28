The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The limits of economic sanctions against Russia are showing
Apr 27, 2023
Episode 912

The limits of economic sanctions against Russia are showing

Photo by Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, pranksters phone Powell.

Leaked documents show Russia could fund another year of war with Ukraine despite a whole lot of U.S. sanctions designed to throw a wrench in the Russian economy. Plus, diesel prices are half what they were a year ago. We’ll get into why gas prices are falling and what it signals about the direction of the economy. And, to keep or not to keep butter in the fridge?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question about the economy, business or technology? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

