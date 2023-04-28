The limits of economic sanctions against Russia are showing
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Leaked documents show Russia could fund another year of war with Ukraine despite a whole lot of U.S. sanctions designed to throw a wrench in the Russian economy. Plus, diesel prices are half what they were a year ago. We’ll get into why gas prices are falling and what it signals about the direction of the economy. And, to keep or not to keep butter in the fridge?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Russia can fund war in Ukraine for another year despite sanctions, leaked document says” from The Washington Post
- “Sliding Diesel Prices Signal Warning for U.S. Economy” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Fed’s Jerome Powell Tricked by Russian Pranksters Posing as Zelenskiy” from Bloomberg
- “Fed’s Powell spoke with prankster posing as Ukraine’s Zelenskyy” from Politico
- “The Battle Over Refrigerating Butter: ‘Enough Is Enough’” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Ya Ya, Panda at Center of Anti-American Rage in China, Is Heading Home” from Newsweek
Got a question about the economy, business or technology? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.