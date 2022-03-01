Russia-Ukraine WarQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Let’s talk about Ukraine
Mar 1, 2022
Episode 610

Let’s talk about Ukraine

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
It's more than just the economy.

There’s only one story we wanted to do a deep dive into this week: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The conflict has escalated in recent days. It’s a humanitarian story, an economic story and a story of history.

Someone who is well familiar with that history is Francis Fukuyama, a political scientist at Stanford University. Fukuyama is known for his 1992 book, “The End of History,” in which he argued that the great ideological battles between East and West are effectively over.

On the show today, we check in with Fukuyama about that concept, given today’s context and the significance of a land war on the European continent.

“One of the reasons that people have paid special attention to Ukraine is that it sets an important precedent for what will happen in East Asia,” he said. “Ukraine may be kind of a dry run for how much resistance there’s going to be to what’s happening in that theater. The biggest challenge to current world order actually is not Russia, but it’s China, simply because Chinese power is much more multidimensional than Russian power.”

In the News Fix, we discuss Western media coverage of the conflict in Ukraine and how it compares to coverage of conflicts in the Middle East and Africa. Plus, the U.S. is the world’s top oil producer, so why does it still import oil from Russia? We’ll explain.

Later, we hear from a listener who paid a big price for a cheap app. And we get an answer to the Make Me Smart question that has us wondering about a linguistic phenomenon. (Hopefully you can help us.)

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Give today to support Make Me Smart.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:52 PM PST
27:57
3:40 PM PST
26:54
1:45 PM PST
1:50
7:22 AM PST
8:11
3:00 AM PST
8:13
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
Russia tries to stop exit of Western businesses as departures accelerate
Russia tries to stop exit of Western businesses as departures accelerate
How do sanctions against Russian oligarchs actually work?
How do sanctions against Russian oligarchs actually work?
What obligations do public companies like Spotify have to correct false information?
What obligations do public companies like Spotify have to correct false information?
Expanding Medicaid dental coverage means finding more dentists to handle the work
Expanding Medicaid dental coverage means finding more dentists to handle the work