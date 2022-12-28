How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
⏳⏳⏳ Time is running out to make your year-end gift to Marketplace. Donate Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Let’s talk about Ukraine (rerun)
Dec 27, 2022
Episode 834

Let’s talk about Ukraine (rerun)

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A bystander walks past a fresco by street artist Seth depicting a girl with a Ukrainian flag walking on tanks in Paris on March 01, 2022. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images
It's more than just the economy.

Hey smarties! We’re on a break for the holidays and revisiting some of our top episodes from 2022. We can’t do this show without you and we still need your support. If you can, donate today to keep independent journalism going strong into 2023 and beyond. Give now to support Make Me Smart. Thank you so much for your generosity, happy holidays and we’ll see you in the new year.

There’s only one story we wanted to do a deep dive into this week: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The conflict has escalated in recent days. It’s a humanitarian story, an economic story and a story of history.

Someone who is well familiar with that history is Francis Fukuyama, a political scientist at Stanford University. Fukuyama is known for his 1992 book, “The End of History,” in which he argued that the great ideological battles between East and West are effectively over.

On the show today, we check in with Fukuyama about that concept, given today’s context and the significance of a land war on the European continent.

“One of the reasons that people have paid special attention to Ukraine is that it sets an important precedent for what will happen in East Asia,” he said. “Ukraine may be kind of a dry run for how much resistance there’s going to be to what’s happening in that theater. The biggest challenge to current world order actually is not Russia, but it’s China, simply because Chinese power is much more multidimensional than Russian power.”

In the News Fix, we discuss Western media coverage of the conflict in Ukraine and how it compares to coverage of conflicts in the Middle East and Africa. Plus, the U.S. is the world’s top oil producer, so why does it still import oil from Russia? We’ll explain.

Later, we hear from a listener who paid a big price for a cheap app. And we get an answer to the Make Me Smart question that has us wondering about a linguistic phenomenon. (Hopefully you can help us.)

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:00 PM PST
29:56
3:41 PM PST
27:35
1:58 PM PST
1:50
7:42 AM PST
7:16
Dec 27, 2022
9:02
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
The skies haven't gotten any friendlier for holiday travel
Marketplace Morning Report
The skies haven't gotten any friendlier for holiday travel
Reforms in latest spending bill could help close gender gap in retirement savings
Reforms in latest spending bill could help close gender gap in retirement savings
Native American advocates welcome advance funding for Indian Health Service
Native American advocates welcome advance funding for Indian Health Service
Flu season, COVID and other viruses mean medication is in demand
Flu season, COVID and other viruses mean medication is in demand