Let’s talk about the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas
The country is reeling from yet another mass shooting. A gunman stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, yesterday, killing 19 children and two adults. We’re shifting from our usual Wednesday show because all we can ask is: “How are we here again?” The answers are not satisfying.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
