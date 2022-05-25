Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Let’s talk about the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas
May 25, 2022
Episode 680

Let’s talk about the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas

We'll also reflect on the Supreme Court decision in Shinn v. Martinez Ramirez, which has major ramifications for claims of wrongful conviction.

The country is reeling from yet another mass shooting. A gunman stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, yesterday, killing 19 children and two adults. We’re shifting from our usual Wednesday show because all we can ask is: “How are we here again?” The answers are not satisfying.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

