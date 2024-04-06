Baltimore Bridge CollapseLiving Together: The Wealth of GenerationsHealth and WealthI've Always Wondered ...

Let’s talk about earthquakes and the economy
Apr 5, 2024
Let’s talk about earthquakes and the economy

Plus, introducing "Kai's Absinthe"

Today, we’re talking earthquakes! First, our East Coast-based hosts react to the shaking on their side of the country. Then, we’ll examine how earthquake preparedness in Taiwan saved lives and prevented a big problem for the global tech economy. Later, we’ll weigh in on restoring blue check marks on X, New York earthquake memes and solar eclipse tourism in a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

