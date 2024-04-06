Let’s talk about earthquakes and the economy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Today, we’re talking earthquakes! First, our East Coast-based hosts react to the shaking on their side of the country. Then, we’ll examine how earthquake preparedness in Taiwan saved lives and prevented a big problem for the global tech economy. Later, we’ll weigh in on restoring blue check marks on X, New York earthquake memes and solar eclipse tourism in a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Taiwan’s earthquake preparedness saved a lot of lives — and prevented a catastrophe for the global tech economy” from Vox
- “It’s not just you. Here’s why pollen allergies are worse than ever” from CNN
- “FDA to Drop Ban on Sperm Donations From Gay and Bisexual Men” from The Wall Street Journal
- “America has a Black sperm donor shortage. Black women are paying the price.” from The Washington Post
- “Elon Musk’s X restores free blue check marks. Here’s what it means.” from The Washington Post
- “Why demand for jeans persists across the decades” from Marketplace
- “Why multigenerational households are making a comeback in a big way” from Marketplace
- “X becomes ‘earthquake Twitter’ as users flood site with memes and jokes” from NBC News
- “How much are you spending for the eclipse? Here’s what Americans are saying” from Fox 10 Phoenix
- “Countdown to the total solar eclipse: How it will unfold, play by play” from The Washington Post
We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.