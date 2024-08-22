Election 2024Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Let’s decode Fed speak
Aug 21, 2024
Episode 1226

Let’s decode Fed speak

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Signs point to a September interest rate cut.

We read the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting so you don’t have to! Kai Ryssdal explains why an interest rate cut in September is looking more and more likely. Plus, how the Ozempic boom is changing the cost of workplace insurance plans. And, Chicago’s hottest dance club is at the … Democratic National Convention?!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Kimberly Adams is headed to Denver on Sept. 23 for a live Marketplace event all about the economics of being single! You can find details about it here.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

