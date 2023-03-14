Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Let the SVB blame game begin
Mar 13, 2023
Episode 879

Let the SVB blame game begin

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Fifteen years later, a strange sense of déjà vu.

The dust hasn’t yet settled around Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse and people are trying to figure out who, or what, is to blame. We’ll unpack some of the finger pointing, explain what SVB represents 15 years after the 2008 financial crisis and look into what the bank’s failure means for the 2024 presidential race. Plus, the Oscar moments that made us smile!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

It’s our March fundraiser! Help us meet our goal so we can cover our costs and plan for the future: https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:34 PM PDT
14:36
2:32 PM PDT
28:23
1:51 PM PDT
1:50
7:30 AM PDT
9:22
2:58 AM PDT
6:36
Mar 7, 2023
30:18
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Bank failures add another dose of anxiety to uncertain economy
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
Bank failures add another dose of anxiety to uncertain economy
Bank rules rollback contributed to SVB's failure, critics say
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
Bank rules rollback contributed to SVB's failure, critics say
Biden: SVB deposits and banking system "safe"
Marketplace Morning Report
Biden: SVB deposits and banking system "safe"
Banks will pay the cost of SVB's collapse, and maybe that's "how it should be"
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
Banks will pay the cost of SVB's collapse, and maybe that's "how it should be"

Where were you 3 years ago? 

In March 2020, Marketplace was here for you with facts and context in a time of uncertainty.  

Our coverage – and your support – is just as essential now as it was then. 

Give Now