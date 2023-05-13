The law that could bring Florida’s economy to a halt
As the Title 42 immigration policy ends at the border, a new immigration law that aims to crackdown on employers who hire undocumented workers has been signed in Florida. We get into the economic implications of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new immigration policy. Then, we haven’t hit the debt-ceiling deadline … yet. But we’re already feeling the pain. Plus, a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty, full of appreciation for mothers.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “South Florida workers already feeling heat of immigration bill” from CBS
- “Here’s how Gov. DeSantis’ new immigration policy could impact Florida economy” from ClickOrlando
- “Italian pasta prices are soaring. Rome is in crisis talks with producers” from CNN
- “Consequences of the Debt-Ceiling Standoff Are Already Here” from Bloomberg
- “Debt limit debate, which puts the nation’s credit and trust on the line, endangers already fragile U.S. economic outlook” from NBC
- “You Can Finally Try Starbucks’ New Olive Oil Coffee in the US—But Why Would You?” from Bon Appétit
- “Elon Musk has found his replacement as CEO of Twitter” from The Verge
- “Behind the mission to preserve Black Twitter” from The 19th
- “3 things you should know about the end of the Covid public health emergency” from Vox
- “Wendy’s Installing Drive-Thru AI Chatbot That Takes Your Order” from Futurism
- “Chocolate is a sweet tradition for Mother’s Day” from Marketplace
- “Customers are being asked to tip even at self check-out” from Insider
