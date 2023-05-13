Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

The law that could bring Florida’s economy to a halt
May 12, 2023
Episode 923

Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
The Sunshine State is already feeling the effects.

As the Title 42 immigration policy ends at the border, a new immigration law that aims to crackdown on employers who hire undocumented workers has been signed in Florida. We get into the economic implications of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new immigration policy. Then, we haven’t hit the debt-ceiling deadline … yet. But we’re already feeling the pain. Plus, a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty, full of appreciation for mothers.

Here's everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

