Breaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🖤 Every dollar you invest in Marketplace helps make people smarter about the economy. Give Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Keeping up with the Supreme Court
Jun 26, 2024
Episode 1190

Keeping up with the Supreme Court

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
And, what key upcoming Supreme Court decisions could mean for the economy.

This year’s Supreme Court decision season has been a busy one, and it’s not over yet. We’ll get into the court’s leaked opinion on emergency abortions and two other expected decisions that have the business world watching. Plus, another round of Cybertruck recalls and why it’s fine to keep referring to X as Twitter (per one Supreme Court justice).

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:42 PM PDT
10:55
4:23 PM PDT
27:48
3:04 PM PDT
1:05
8:00 AM PDT
7:29
3:12 AM PDT
11:01
3:00 AM PDT
10:43
Jun 21, 2024
41:09
How the Inflation Reduction Act could change the future of one Native American reservation
Breaking Ground
How the Inflation Reduction Act could change the future of one Native American reservation
Will we ever go back to zero interest rates? 
Will we ever go back to zero interest rates? 
Amid shortage, nurses abroad wait longer for visas
Amid shortage, nurses abroad wait longer for visas
Here’s why running shoes frequently come in bold and flashy colors
I've Always Wondered ...
Here’s why running shoes frequently come in bold and flashy colors