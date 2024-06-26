Keeping up with the Supreme Court
This year’s Supreme Court decision season has been a busy one, and it’s not over yet. We’ll get into the court’s leaked opinion on emergency abortions and two other expected decisions that have the business world watching. Plus, another round of Cybertruck recalls and why it’s fine to keep referring to X as Twitter (per one Supreme Court justice).
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Supreme Court Poised to Allow Idaho Emergency Abortions: Exclusive” from Bloomberg
- “Trump’s immunity, Jan. 6, abortion: The Supreme Court’s most controversial decisions are about to drop” from Politico
- “What would Congress do without Chevron deference?” from Roll Call
- “Tesla recalls every Cybertruck again” from Mashable
- “Tesla is recalling the Cybertruck again, this time because a piece can fly off” from CNN
- Tweet from John Shelton about the Supreme Court and the X/Twitter name debacle
