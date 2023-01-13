Keeping up with Congress
Today, the voice of American business had one message for Congress: Get it together! The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says political gridlock is making it harder for businesses to function. We’ll explain what’s ahead for the 118th Congress and why you’re about to hear a lot more about a big fight over the national debt. Plus, are you seeing bizarre flying objects in the sky? You’re not alone. And SBF is defending his innocence, again. This time on Substack?
- “Sam Bankman-Fried Resurfaces With Fresh Defense of FTX Collapse on Substack” from The Wall Street Journal
- “U.S. Deficit Fell to $1.4 Trillion in 2022” from The New York Times
- “First look: Chamber of Commerce says business is “fed up” with Washington” from Axios
- “U.S. Chamber Calls on Lawmakers to Reject Gridlock and Pursue ‘Agenda for American Strength’” from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- “House Republicans plan crypto panel in first move to oversee troubled industry” from Politico
- “More than 360 new UFO cases have been reported to U.S. intelligence agencies since March 2021” from CNBC
- “2022 Annual Report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence
- “New lawmaker sworn in with ‘Superman’ No. 1 comic pays it a visit at Library of Congress” from The Hill
- Tweet from U.S. Rep Robert Garcia displaying “Superman” No. 1 comic
