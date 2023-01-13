Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Keeping up with Congress
Jan 12, 2023
Episode 839

Keeping up with Congress

Plus, an episode made for movie buffs.

Today, the voice of American business had one message for Congress: Get it together! The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says political gridlock is making it harder for businesses to function. We’ll explain what’s ahead for the 118th Congress and why you’re about to hear a lot more about a big fight over the national debt. Plus, are you seeing bizarre flying objects in the sky? You’re not alone. And SBF is defending his innocence, again. This time on Substack?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We can’t do this show without you. Keep sending your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

