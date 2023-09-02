The jumbled world of college sports
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
It’s college football season, and if you’re having a hard time keeping up with all the changes, you’re not alone. This week, the Atlantic Coast Conference decided to go bicoastal by adding schools really far from, well, the Atlantic Coast. We’ll explain what this is all about (spoiler: money). Plus, why a new Biden administration proposal to increase staffing at nursing homes could make a big difference. Then we’ll play a game of Half Full/Half Empty and discuss why finding love might be coming with a bigger price tag.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “Nursing Homes Must Boost Staffing Under First-Ever National Standards” from The Wall Street Journal
- “ACC adds Stanford, Cal, SMU as new members beginning 2024-25” from ESPN
- “Return to office means the return of the business meal” from Marketplace
- “Beyoncé and Taylor Swift fans turn to fast fashion for concert attire” from Marketplace
- “Dating apps flirt with premium subscriptions” from Marketplace
- “The U.S. is no longer world’s leading exporter of corn” from Marketplace
- “Here’s when Labor Day weekend travel is expected to hit its peak” from AP News
Next Friday is our 1,000th episode! We want to hear about your favorite moments, episodes or guests in Make Me Smart history. Call us at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.