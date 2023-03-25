Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
JPMorgan got fooled by the ‘nickel’ rocks that it bought
Mar 24, 2023
Episode 888

JPMorgan got fooled by the ‘nickel’ rocks that it bought

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael Nagle/Getty Images
Plus, more love for cherry blossoms!

Oops! How did nearly $2 million worth of nickel owned by JPMorgan Chase turn out to be just bags of rocks? We’ll give you the TL;DR on commodity trading and tell JPMorgan’s tale of woe. And, the House passed a piece of GOP-backed legislation that’s in line with many conservative politicians’ push to limit what can be taught and read in schools. While the bill won’t make it through a Democratic Senate, it could still be used as a political tool. Plus, a round of Half Full/Half Empty with a surprise guest host!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We can’t do this without you! Please keep sending us your comments and questions by calling 508-U-B-SMART or emailing makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:49 PM PDT
33:58
2:10 PM PDT
28:50
1:53 PM PDT
1:50
7:32 AM PDT
10:03
Mar 24, 2023
14:35
Mar 22, 2023
44:55
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Why don’t we have a public banking option in the U.S.?
Banks in Turmoil
Why don’t we have a public banking option in the U.S.?
Banks are still borrowing emergency funds from the Fed
Marketplace Morning Report
Banks are still borrowing emergency funds from the Fed
What would happen if everyone just stopped paying their student debt? 
I've Always Wondered ...
What would happen if everyone just stopped paying their student debt? 
How the FTC's new technology office will regulate Big Tech
Marketplace Tech
How the FTC's new technology office will regulate Big Tech