JPMorgan got fooled by the ‘nickel’ rocks that it bought
Oops! How did nearly $2 million worth of nickel owned by JPMorgan Chase turn out to be just bags of rocks? We’ll give you the TL;DR on commodity trading and tell JPMorgan’s tale of woe. And, the House passed a piece of GOP-backed legislation that’s in line with many conservative politicians’ push to limit what can be taught and read in schools. While the bill won’t make it through a Democratic Senate, it could still be used as a political tool. Plus, a round of Half Full/Half Empty with a surprise guest host!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “JPMorgan’s Mystery ‘Nickel’ Rocks: The Hunt for Clues Begins With a Kick” from Bloomberg
- “JPMorgan Had Some Fake Nickel” from Bloomberg
- “Parents Bill of Rights: 5 things to know about the House GOP’s legislation” from The Hill
- “House passes the GOP’s Parents Bill of Rights measure opposed by Biden” from NBC News
- “Twitter claims ‘legacy’ blue checkmarks will start to disappear on April Fools’ Day” The Verge
- Moderna will charge around $130 for its COVID vaccine — and Congress isn’t too happy
- “Subway’s Footlong Pass is back as more restaurants test subscriptions” from Axios
- “These New Yorkers Hate the New ‘We ❤️ NYC’ Logo” from The New York Times
- “WGA Would Allow Artificial Intelligence in Scriptwriting, as Long as Writers Maintain Credit” from Variety
- “Our Film Critic on Why He’s Done With the Movies” from The Daily
