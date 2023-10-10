My EconomyHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Shelf Life

Israel, Ukraine and U.S. military aid
Oct 9, 2023
Israel, Ukraine and U.S. military aid

Jim Watson/Getty Images
The debate in Washington could get real.

The Biden administration sending aid to Israel after a surprise attack from Hamas. We’ll unpack how financial assistance for Israel can make or break aid for Ukraine, and how dysfunction in the House of Representatives might throw a wrench into all of it. And Tesla’s latest price cut brings fierce rivalry with gasoline cars. Plus, a real-life reenactment of “The Neverending Story” (with a happy ending this time).

Here’s everything we talked about:

Do you have a question that you want to ask us or a comment about something we talked about? Call us at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

