Israel, Ukraine and U.S. military aid

The Biden administration sending aid to Israel after a surprise attack from Hamas. We’ll unpack how financial assistance for Israel can make or break aid for Ukraine, and how dysfunction in the House of Representatives might throw a wrench into all of it. And Tesla’s latest price cut brings fierce rivalry with gasoline cars. Plus, a real-life reenactment of “The Neverending Story” (with a happy ending this time).
- “Biden Says Military Assistance Is on Its Way to Israel” from The New York Times
- “Democrats’ Sympathies in Middle East Shift to Palestinians” from Gallup
- “Tesla Prices Now Rival Average US Cars After Billions in Cuts” from Bloomberg
- “McCarthy says he would return as House speaker” from CNBC
- “Watch: Sinking horse rescued from Colorado bog” from UPI
- “We Need To Talk About Artax In ‘The Neverending Story'” from BuzzFeed
