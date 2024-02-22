Is spying really happening at U.S. ports?
Most of the cargo cranes at U.S. ports are made in China, and they could be spying. The Biden administration announced a plan to spend billions of dollars to replace and manufacture the equipment domestically over national security concerns. We’ll explain. Plus, how an Alabama court ruling on embryos may affect fertility treatments in a post-Roe world. And, the story of a man, an astronaut and a homemade antenna.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “U.S. to Invest Billions to Replace China-Made Cranes at Nation’s Ports” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Alabama Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are children, imperiling IVF” from The Washington Post
- “Alabama health system pauses IVF treatments after court embryo ruling” from The Hill
- “Man in Backyard Talks to Orbiting Astronaut Using Homemade Antenna” from kottke.org
- “Florida farmworkers created America’s strongest workplace heat rules” from The Washington Post
We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
