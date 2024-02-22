I've Always Wondered ...National DebtIsrael-Hamas WarMy Economy

Is spying really happening at U.S. ports?
Feb 21, 2024
Episode 1102

Is spying really happening at U.S. ports?

Mario Tama/Getty Images
The Biden administration says Chinese-made cargo cranes pose a potential national security risk.

Most of the cargo cranes at U.S. ports are made in China, and they could be spying. The Biden administration announced a plan to spend billions of dollars to replace and manufacture the equipment domestically over national security concerns. We’ll explain. Plus, how an Alabama court ruling on embryos may affect fertility treatments in a post-Roe world. And, the story of a man, an astronaut and a homemade antenna.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

