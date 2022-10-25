Is Miami’s housing market ignoring the climate crisis?

Today, we’re bringing you an episode from “How We Survive”, Marketplace’s podcast about solutions to climate change. Hosted by Marketplace senior correspondent (and occasional “Make Me Smart” host) Amy Scott, this season of “How We Survive” is all about how we will (or won’t) adapt to rising waters.

The team headed to Miami, Florida, which is now considered one of the most vulnerable coastal cities in the world. But you’d never know that by looking at the local housing market. Florida’s economy is powered by real estate, and the state has no income tax. Local governments depend on revenue from property taxes, which is a precarious situation to be in when billions of dollars of property is at risk from rising seas and flooding (not to mention hurricanes).

In this episode we’re asking: If Miami is doomed, why isn’t the housing market acting like it?

“How We Survive” Season 2 is out now with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.