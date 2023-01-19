Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

Is hybrid work worth it for companies?
Jan 18, 2023
Episode 842

Is hybrid work worth it for companies?

Let's weigh the pros and cons.

Disney is calling employees back to the office four days a week. One listener called in to ask about the advantages and disadvantages of hybrid work. We’ll talk about how businesses are making the choice. And guest hosts Amy Scott and Samantha Fields answer more of your questions about the death of starter homes and the stubbornly high price of diesel. Plus, are states ready to dole out unemployment benefits for the next recession?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question about business, tech and the economy, give us a shout. We’re at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

