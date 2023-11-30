Financially InclinedSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Is GM feeling iffy about EVs?
Nov 29, 2023
Episode 1056

Is GM feeling iffy about EVs?

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Plus, the future of the administrative state.

General Motors is planning higher-octane cash returns for investors in an attempt to restore confidence in its main gig — making vehicles that are not electric. We’ll get into what this could signal for the broader EV industry. And, many of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s regulatory powers are on the line in a current Supreme Court case. We’ll examine what the case has to do with conservative justices’ disdain for the “administrative state.” Plus, a National Spelling Bee champion’s secret to success.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question, comment or submission for a state drink, send them our way. We’re at 508-UB-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

