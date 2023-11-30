Is GM feeling iffy about EVs?
General Motors is planning higher-octane cash returns for investors in an attempt to restore confidence in its main gig — making vehicles that are not electric. We’ll get into what this could signal for the broader EV industry. And, many of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s regulatory powers are on the line in a current Supreme Court case. We’ll examine what the case has to do with conservative justices’ disdain for the “administrative state.” Plus, a National Spelling Bee champion’s secret to success.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “GM Plans $10 Billion Stock Buyback in Bid to Assuage Investors” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Supreme Court’s conservatives voice concerns about SEC’s in-house enforcement” from The Hill
- “Supreme Court to consider multi-pronged constitutional attack on SEC” from SCOTUSblog
- “Major OxyContin case headlines December session” from SCOTUSblog
- Opinion | “I won the National Spelling Bee. This is what it takes to master spelling.” from The Washington Post
