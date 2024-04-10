Democracy in the DesertBaltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthI've Always Wondered ...

The last mile of the inflation fight just got bumpy
Apr 10, 2024
Episode 1136

The last mile of the inflation fight just got bumpy

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Wasn't it supposed to be this way all along?

Inflation is coming in hot! Today’s consumer price index shows prices kept rising in March. Kai Ryssdal explains the one thing everybody should be doing right about now in addition to taking a deep breath. Plus, the rising cost of insurance — from homeowners coverage to life insurance — and what companies are doing to dump customers. Also, hear a whale talk to a scientist.

Here’s everything we talk about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

