The last mile of the inflation fight just got bumpy
Inflation is coming in hot! Today’s consumer price index shows prices kept rising in March. Kai Ryssdal explains the one thing everybody should be doing right about now in addition to taking a deep breath. Plus, the rising cost of insurance — from homeowners coverage to life insurance — and what companies are doing to dump customers. Also, hear a whale talk to a scientist.
Here’s everything we talk about today:
- “Hot Inflation Report Derails Case for Fed’s June Rate Cut” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Insurers Are Spying on Your Home From the Sky” from The Wall Street Journal
- “The Soaring Cost of Homeowners Insurance” from Comstock’s Magazine
- “MassMutual is rolling out free genetic testing for members, a dicey area for life insurers” from STAT+
- “The scientists learning to speak whale” from BBC
- Solar Grazing Resources from the American Solar Grazing Association
