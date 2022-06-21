Inflation: Nobody really knows what the what

Inflation is the economic story of the day. And, even though it’s been percolating for over a year, last week the inflation story kicked into high gear with the Federal Reserve making big moves to get rising prices under control. So what changed, exactly?

For starters, a combination of reports showing the worst of inflation isn’t over and that consumers expect inflation to keep rising.

“And so, that was one of the reasons why we saw the Fed do a bigger rate hike than they were originally expecting,” said Victoria Guida, who covers the Federal Reserve for Politico. “It wasn’t just because they wanted to get interest rates up faster, it was also sort of a message to the American public: ‘Hey, we’re really serious about getting inflation back down. So don’t get it into your heads that inflation is going to stay this high forever.'”

On the show today: How the Fed found itself surprised by inflation, and why we may not know how well the Fed navigated this moment until years down the road. Plus, we’ll answer a couple of your inflation questions.

Later, we’ll discuss why a slowdown in hiring might be on the way and the scale of China’s surveillance state.

Then, if you have a hard time figuring out the weather in Celsius, a listener shares a hack that’ll make you sound smart in front of your friends. And an answer to the Make Me Smart question that has many of us nodding along.

Here's everything we talked about today:

