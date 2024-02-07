National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Immigration policy as economic policy
Feb 6, 2024
Immigration policy as economic policy

John Moore/Getty Images
Plus, the growing state and local role in it all.

Congress hasn’t passed meaningful immigration policy reform in decades. And the fate of the border deal the Senate has been weighing is looking bleak.

But immigrants are an important part of the U.S. economy, and the status quo is not working. So what do we do?

“We have to decide: Do we want to encourage migration so that we have enough people to do the work that our economy makes available and that an expanding economy needs, or not?” said César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández, an immigration law professor at Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law and author of the new book “Welcome the Wretched: In Defense of the ‘Criminal Alien.'”

On the show today, García Hernández explains why our current immigration policies don’t match the country’s economic needs, what a realistic approach to immigration would look like, and why states and cities might have to take the lead on the issue if Congress continues to stagnate.

Then, we’ll break down the betting forecast for this year’s Super Bowl by the numbers. And: Are tech companies leaning on the crutch of artificial intelligence to justify layoffs?

Later, a listener explains that you can avoid flying on a Boeing 737 Max plane. And we’ll get smarter about cicadas!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

