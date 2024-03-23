Immigration and U.S. economic growth
Since the Congressional Budget Office last released its long-term outlook for the federal deficit and strength of the U.S. economy, things have become a teeny bit better. Why? The CBO points to increased immigration and last year’s spending deal struck between Congress and President Joe Biden. And, we’ll get into the looming commercial real-estate reckoning. Plus, we’ll weigh in on tote bags, Free Blockbuster libraries and more in a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “PRP Pays $323M For Market Square, D.C.’s Largest Sale In 18 Months” from Bisnow
- “Budget Office report credits immigration and spending deals with improved outlook despite huge debt” from AP News
- “The Long-Term Budget Outlook: 2024 to 2054” from the CBO
- “How the tote bag became the hottest fashion accessory around” from Marketplace
- “Tired of Streaming? Free Blockbuster Libraries Offer an Alternative.” from The New York Times
- “Encyclopædia Britannica is eyeing a $1 billion valuation in its IPO, report says” from Quartz
- “I Pizza A | Voodoo Ranger” from Voodoo Ranger
- “Walmart Is Luring Wealthy Shoppers With Blazers and Duck Breast” from Bloomberg
