Immigration and U.S. economic growth
Mar 22, 2024
Episode 1124

Immigration and U.S. economic growth

And don't sleep on commercial real estate, folks.

Since the Congressional Budget Office last released its long-term outlook for the federal deficit and strength of the U.S. economy, things have become a teeny bit better. Why? The CBO points to increased immigration and last year’s spending deal struck between Congress and President Joe Biden. And, we’ll get into the looming commercial real-estate reckoning. Plus, we’ll weigh in on tote bags, Free Blockbuster libraries and more in a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

