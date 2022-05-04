If inflation has peaked, why are we still raising interest rates?
It’s the day we answer your questions, and to start, one listener wants to know why Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell is still raising interest rates if inflation has peaked. We’ll also answer an urgent question about the blockchain and supply chains from a listener with a term paper deadline looming. Plus, a question about Airbnb and rents, and why doesn’t the U.S. electrify its railways? Finally, we end with a sci-fi recommendation on this Star Wars Day. May the fourth be with you.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Has inflation reached a peak? Three signs that prices could soon come down” from CNN
- “Blockchain: A better way to track pork chops, bonds, bad peanut butter?” from The New York Times
- “Major container shippers Hapag-Lloyd, ONE integrate with TradeLens blockchain” from Ledger Insights
- “Study finds Airbnb units expand market but reduce long-term rentals, including affordable housing” from Carnegie Mellon Tepper School of Business
