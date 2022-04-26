I guess Elon wasn’t joking about Twitter
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Plenty of things to make us go huh on this Monday edition of Make Me Smart. Of course, there’s the news surrounding billionaire Elon Musk, who’s very real offer to purchase Twitter was accepted by the company’s board of directors today. We’ll get to that after we talk about a dip in global oil demand following the wave of lockdowns across China as that country deals with new COVID-19 outbreaks. We’ll end the show with a couple of Make Me Smiles, including one about a small town jumping through hoops for recognition.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “China’s Oil Demand Is Tumbling the Most Since Wuhan Lockdown” from Bloomberg
- For a firsthand look at the lockdown in Shanghai, follow Marketplace’s Jennifer Pak on Instagram
- “Musk’s Boring Company to begin ‘full-scale’ hyperloop testing this year” from TechCrunch
- “After years of failure, Elon Musk’s Boring Company claims it will finally test a full-scale hyperloop this year” from Fortune
- “Fed’s Powell to Hold First In-Person Press Conference of Pandemic Next Week” from Bloomberg
- “Welcome to Herkimer, N.Y., the (other) birthplace of basketball” from The Washington Post
Have a question or comment about something you heard on the show? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voice message at 508-827-6278 or 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.