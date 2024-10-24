Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

How We Survive: The Last Frontier
Oct 24, 2024
Episode 1270

How We Survive: The Last Frontier

A danger sign near the coast in Utqiagvik, Alaska. Hayley Hershman/Marketplace
Kai Ryssdal heads to the Arctic.

Hey Smarties! We’re on the road to Boston for a live taping of “Make Me Smart” with special guest, historian Heather Cox Richardson. So today we’re bringing you an episode from the latest season of “How We Survive,” Marketplace’s climate solutions podcast. In this episode, Kai Ryssdal and the “How We Survive” team head to the very, very top of Alaska to understand how climate change and national security are converging in the Arctic.

Want to join Kai Ryssdal and Kimberly Adams for our live taping of “Make Me Smart” in Boston on Oct. 25? In-person tickets are sold out, but you can still join us virtually. Get your tickets here.

