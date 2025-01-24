How Trump’s executive orders are impacting migrant workers
During his first week back in office, President Donald Trump signed several executive orders targeting immigrant communities. We’ll hear how migrant workers are responding. Then, Kimberly explains the fiasco over Trump’s plan to “drill, baby, drill.” Plus, an economics professor shares a 1940s movie pick that’s on point for today’s debate over tariffs.
- “Central Valley farmworkers scared to show up to work over deportation fear” from NBC
- “Farmer ties immigration to food security, strong exports” from Marketplace
- “Rush for preterm babies to beat birthright citizenship deadline” from The Times of India
- “ICE Watch Programs Can Protect Immigrants in Your Neighborhood — Here’s What to Know” from Teen Vogue
- “Trump clarifies executive order restricting IRA-related funding” from Marketplace
- “White House says order pausing IRA disbursements only applies to some programs” from Reuters
- “As LA blazes rage, even firefighters turn to Watch Duty” from Marketplace
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PG1e0t4KmUY
- WATCH: “Life With Father” | Elizabeth Taylor, William Powell, Irene Dunne | Classic Drama Comedy from YouTube
