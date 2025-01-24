How Trump’s executive orders are impacting migrant workers

During his first week back in office, President Donald Trump signed several executive orders targeting immigrant communities. We’ll hear how migrant workers are responding. Then, Kimberly explains the fiasco over Trump’s plan to “drill, baby, drill.” Plus, an economics professor shares a 1940s movie pick that’s on point for today’s debate over tariffs.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join Amy and Nova tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.