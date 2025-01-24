Trump's Second TermLos Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

How Trump’s executive orders are impacting migrant workers
Jan 23, 2025
Episode 1316

How Trump’s executive orders are impacting migrant workers

As fear of mass deportations spreads, workers are lying low.

During his first week back in office, President Donald Trump signed several executive orders targeting immigrant communities. We’ll hear how migrant workers are responding. Then, Kimberly explains the fiasco over Trump’s plan to “drill, baby, drill.” Plus, an economics professor shares a 1940s movie pick that’s on point for today’s debate over tariffs.

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Join Amy and Nova tomorrow for “Economics on Tap.” The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

