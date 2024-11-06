How Trump won working class voters

The Democratic Party has traditionally been pro-union and relied on the support of the working class. But the results of yesterday’s election show the tide may be turning. We’ll get into how President-elect Trump enamored these voters to win another term in the White House and how we can expect a new Trump administration to shake up the economy and defy democratic norms. Plus, we’ll talk about some of the trailblazers elected to Congress and state offices.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Send us all your thoughts, feelings and questions about the election. You can email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.