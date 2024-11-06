Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
How Trump won working class voters
Nov 6, 2024
Episode 1279

How Trump won working class voters

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Scott Olson/Getty Images
And more thoughts on the election.

The Democratic Party has traditionally been pro-union and relied on the support of the working class. But the results of yesterday’s election show the tide may be turning. We’ll get into how President-elect Trump enamored these voters to win another term in the White House and how we can expect a new Trump administration to shake up the economy and defy democratic norms. Plus, we’ll talk about some of the trailblazers elected to Congress and state offices.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Send us all your thoughts, feelings and questions about the election. You can email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:01 PM PST
28:48
2:35 PM PST
15:09
7:38 AM PST
8:28
3:18 AM PST
15:36
Nov 5, 2024
25:09
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Oct 23, 2024
18:24
How markets are responding to the prospect of another Trump presidency
Election 2024
How markets are responding to the prospect of another Trump presidency
Donald Trump wins the White House
Election 2024
Donald Trump wins the White House
What happens to Fed independence now?
Marketplace Morning Report
What happens to Fed independence now?
Most people aren't rich enough to benefit from sunsetting estate tax provision
Most people aren't rich enough to benefit from sunsetting estate tax provision