How Social Security deals with inflation
Jul 14, 2022
Episode 713

How Social Security deals with inflation

Have you heard of the CPI-W?

The Social Security Administration is debating how much to increase payments in 2023 due to inflation, and the boost could be the biggest since the ’80s. We’ll explain the obscure measure it uses to calculate its annual cost-of-living increase. Plus, taking the ferry in New York City is about to get more affordable for some riders. And, Worldle meets board games!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join Kimberly and Kai tomorrow for Economics on Tap. We’ll be livestreaming on YouTube starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

