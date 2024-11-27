How small acts can create global change
As many Americans prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving with their friends and families, gratitude is top of mind. We’ll break down research that shows how individual acts of kindness and connection can have large-scale impact. And, we’ll discuss a poignant firsthand account of an award-winning journalist experiencing homelessness. Plus, we’ll get into why the Justice Department isn’t satisfied with the National Association of Realtors commission lawsuit settlement, and why parking lots will be the new hot spot for solar energy in France.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “‘The DOJ is coming for NAR’: What’s next after the $418M settlement?” from HousingWire
- “The Invisible Man” from Esquire
- “An upward spiral – how small acts of kindness and connection really can change the world, according to psychology research” from The Conversation
- “Solar installations are now mandatory for large parking lots in France” from The Progress Playbook
Let us know what you’re thankful for. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
