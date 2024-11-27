Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

How small acts can create global change
Nov 27, 2024
How small acts can create global change

Plus, the hosts share what they're thankful for.

As many Americans prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving with their friends and families, gratitude is top of mind. We’ll break down research that shows how individual acts of kindness and connection can have large-scale impact. And, we’ll discuss a poignant firsthand account of an award-winning journalist experiencing homelessness. Plus, we’ll get into why the Justice Department isn’t satisfied with the National Association of Realtors commission lawsuit settlement, and why parking lots will be the new hot spot for solar energy in France.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Let us know what you’re thankful for. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

