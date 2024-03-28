How our feelings about the economy are shaping the election
Even though the economy is going strong, many Americans are still pessimistic about it. We’ll get into how feelings and beliefs about the economy are playing into the 2024 presidential election. Plus, guest host Matt Levin joins us to discuss the latest AI news, including a new state law — known as the ELVIS Act — focused on protecting artists’ voices. And he’ll explain why he has the song “Barbie Girl” (Johnny Cash’s version) stuck in his head.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Bush Campaign Rally” from C-SPAN
- “What does a “good” economy look like — and are we in one?” from Marketplace
- “The Media’s Role in Forming Voters’ National Economic Evaluations in 1992” from the American Journal of Political Science
- “Should politicians know the price of a pint of milk?” from BBC News
- “The Primary Problem” from Unite America
- “Johnny Cash Covers Aqua Girl’s ‘Barbie Girl’ Using AI” from Business Insider
- “New Tennessee law aims to protect musicians from generative AI” from Marketplace
- “An early look our AI Music experiment” from YouTube Blog
- “First stop on the road to regulating AI? Finding humans to do the job.” from Marketplace
- “Every US federal agency must hire a chief AI officer” from The Verge
