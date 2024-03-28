Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...


How our feelings about the economy are shaping the election
Mar 28, 2024
Episode 1128

How our feelings about the economy are shaping the election

And how much does it really matter in the Biden vs. Trump matchup?

Even though the economy is going strong, many Americans are still pessimistic about it. We’ll get into how feelings and beliefs about the economy are playing into the 2024 presidential election. Plus, guest host Matt Levin joins us to discuss the latest AI news, including a new state law — known as the ELVIS Act — focused on protecting artists’ voices. And he’ll explain why he has the song “Barbie Girl” (Johnny Cash’s version) stuck in his head.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

