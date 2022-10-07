How oil and gas companies fuel the anti-abortion movement
What do oil and gas companies have to do with reproductive health care? Some of their charitable foundations are funding the anti-abortion movement. Kimberly and guest host Janet Nguyen highlight an investigative report from the Gulf States Newsroom. Also, President Joe Biden is overhauling the country’s policy on marijuana. Plus, Fat Bear Week is here. And an Oregon Trail musical?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Biden overhauls U.S. policy on marijuana, pardons prior federal offenses” from Reuters
- “Mississippi’s latest move in its anti-abortion agenda? A tax break for corporate donations” from WWNO
- “CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,460% since 1978: CEOs were paid 399 times as much as a typical worker in 2021” from the Economic Policy Institute
- Oregon Trail musical in the works from Variety
- Fat Bear Week — Katmai National Park & Preserve from the National Park Service
If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.
