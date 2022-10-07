This Is UncomfortableEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

How oil and gas companies fuel the anti-abortion movement
Oct 6, 2022
Episode 788

How oil and gas companies fuel the anti-abortion movement

Pro-abortion and anti-abortion activists demonstrate at the Supreme Court. Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
And how they might benefit financially.

What do oil and gas companies have to do with reproductive health care? Some of their charitable foundations are funding the anti-abortion movement. Kimberly and guest host Janet Nguyen highlight an investigative report from the Gulf States Newsroom. Also, President Joe Biden is overhauling the country’s policy on marijuana. Plus, Fat Bear Week is here. And an Oregon Trail musical?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

