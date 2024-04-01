How much does the stuff we buy actually cost?
Starting today, many fast-food workers in California will be paid $20 an hour under a new minimum-wage law. It’s time for a Kimberly rant! We’ll get into the subsidization of low-wage work, the reals costs behind all the stuff we buy — from burgers to clothes — and who’s picking up the tab. Plus, guest host Reema Khrais reminisces about the early years of Google as the company celebrates 20 years of Gmail.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Fast fashion retailer Shein doubles profits as it awaits IPO approval” from The Guardian
- “California’s Fast-Food Workers Just Got a Pay Bump” from The New York Times
- “California’s Crazy ‘Fast Food’ Minimum Wage Takes Effect” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Your hair looks gorgeous. It cost … what?!” from The Washington Post
- “Hey, Gen X, Z and millennials: the great wealth transfer could go to health care, not you” from USA Today
- “Ancient giant dolphin discovered in the Amazon” from CNN
- “Gmail revolutionized email 20 years ago. People thought it was Google’s April Fools’ Day joke” from The Associated Press
