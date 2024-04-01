Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
❗Let's close the gap: We still need your help to raise $40,000 by April 1. Donate now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
How much does the stuff we buy actually cost?
Apr 1, 2024
Episode 1130

How much does the stuff we buy actually cost?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We'll discuss the knock-on effects of California's new fast-food minimum wage.

Starting today, many fast-food workers in California will be paid $20 an hour under a new minimum-wage law. It’s time for a Kimberly rant! We’ll get into the subsidization of low-wage work, the reals costs behind all the stuff we buy — from burgers to clothes — and who’s picking up the tab. Plus, guest host Reema Khrais reminisces about the early years of Google as the company celebrates 20 years of Gmail.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:38 PM PDT
29:08
3:01 PM PDT
20:41
2:08 PM PDT
1:05
7:33 AM PDT
6:46
3:07 AM PDT
9:56
Mar 28, 2024
44:51
Mar 5, 2024
1:05
Fed Chair Powell: Interest rates likely won't return to "historically low levels" before the pandemic
Fed Chair Powell: Interest rates likely won't return to "historically low levels" before the pandemic
Has legislation to stop surprise medical bills worked?
Health and Wealth
Has legislation to stop surprise medical bills worked?
Baltimore's port closure could upend jobs and supply chains for months
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Baltimore's port closure could upend jobs and supply chains for months
Rise in private school enrollments could pose a problem for public schools
Rise in private school enrollments could pose a problem for public schools