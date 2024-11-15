Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

How Intel missed the AI boat
Nov 15, 2024
How Intel missed the AI boat

Intel has lost market share in microprocessors and hasn't made a complete pivot to graphics processing units, or GPUs, which are needed for artificial intelligence. I-Hwa Cheng/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, the great Bluesky migration and friend hoarding.

The United States is on a mission to revitalize its chip manufacturing industry by giving billions in grants and loans to companies including Intel. But mistakes have cost Intel the opportunity to lead in artificial intelligence. Guest host Sabri Ben-Achour explains how the company fell behind. And, President-elect Donald Trump tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. The agency is responsible for more than you might think. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

