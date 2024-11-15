How Intel missed the AI boat
The United States is on a mission to revitalize its chip manufacturing industry by giving billions in grants and loans to companies including Intel. But mistakes have cost Intel the opportunity to lead in artificial intelligence. Guest host Sabri Ben-Achour explains how the company fell behind. And, President-elect Donald Trump tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. The agency is responsible for more than you might think. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “What to know about HHS and how RFK Jr. could lead it” from Axios
- “The Anti-Fluoride Movement Vaults Into the Mainstream” from The New York Times
- “The Great American Microchip Mobilization” from Wired
- “Satire publication The Onion buys Alex Jones’ Infowars at auction with Sandy Hook families’ backing” from AP News
- “The Great Migration to Bluesky Gives Me Hope for the Future of the Internet” from 404 Media
- “Want to Network in Silicon Valley? Bring a Bathing Suit” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Good-bye to the Broker Fee” from Curbed
- “Americans Are Hoarding Their Friends” from The Atlantic
