How Intel missed the AI boat

The United States is on a mission to revitalize its chip manufacturing industry by giving billions in grants and loans to companies including Intel. But mistakes have cost Intel the opportunity to lead in artificial intelligence. Guest host Sabri Ben-Achour explains how the company fell behind. And, President-elect Donald Trump tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. The agency is responsible for more than you might think. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

