How farmworkers were left behind

We’re back from Labor Day weekend and talking about a group of laborers that’s in short supply these days: farmworkers. The people who pick the food we eat are considered the backbone of the agricultural industry. So why are they treated differently than other workers and often go without the same labor protections like overtime and the right to unionize?

“The work is grueling, and then there’s just this host of other routine violations of their labor protections,” said Mary Hoopes, associate law professor at the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law. “There’s a reason that the most vulnerable people fill these jobs.”

On the show today, Hoopes explains why agricultural workers were left out of the New Deal’s labor protections, what’s changed since then and the exploitative nature of temporary visa programs used to fill ongoing farm labor shortages. Where do Big Ag and American consumers fit in all of this? And will the massive 2023 Farm Bill help?

Then, we’ll get into how a drop-off in funding for many federal aid programs could impact low-income families. And projections from Bloomberg Economics show that China will probably not surpass the U.S. as the world’s largest economy by 2030, as many economists had predicted. If not 2030, when?

Later, a listener tells us about why it’s difficult to avoid single-use plastics in the health care industry. And evolutionary biologist Jonathan Losos was wrong about why cats meow.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

