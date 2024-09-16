Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024My Analog Life

 How big will the Fed go? 
Sep 16, 2024
 How big will the Fed go? 

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Most investors expect a half-point interest rate cut.

It’s decision week for the Federal Reserve! Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are expected to reduce interest rates for the first time since 2020. Investors are predicting a half-percentage-point cut, but we’re on Team 25. We’ll explain why. Plus, the origin of the false rumors about Haitian immigrants that reached the presidential debate stage. And why the cost of your Temu and Shein orders may go up.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

