How bad is inflation? It depends.

Depending on which inflation numbers you look at, you either believe inflation is bad or really, really bad. So which is it? We’ll discuss the difference between the consumer price index and the personal consumption expenditures index, and why it matters. Plus, the Supreme Court delivers a major blow to environmental regulation. And, we get even smarter about the Mason jar-NASA connection.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. We’ll be on the YouTube livestream starting at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time/3:30 p.m. Pacific time. We’ll have more news, drinks and a game!

Your donation powers the journalism you rely on. Give today to support “Make Me Smart.“