How bad is inflation? It depends.
Depending on which inflation numbers you look at, you either believe inflation is bad or really, really bad. So which is it? We’ll discuss the difference between the consumer price index and the personal consumption expenditures index, and why it matters. Plus, the Supreme Court delivers a major blow to environmental regulation. And, we get even smarter about the Mason jar-NASA connection.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Is inflation 8.6% or 6.5%? Yes” from Axios
- “What do different measures of inflation tell us?” from Marketplace
- “Supreme Court handcuffs Biden’s climate efforts” from Politico
- “James Mattis just got married in the most Marine way possible” from Task and Purpose
- “Ball Aerospace: A company known for mason jars helped with NASA’s Orion capsule.” from Slate
