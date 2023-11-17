Government ShutdownIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

The governing work that remains to be done
Nov 16, 2023
Episode 1049

The governing work that remains to be done

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
And are there talks of a panda come back?

It’s been a wild week on Capitol Hill. GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and Teamsters union President Sean O’Brien almost came to blows in a Senate hearing. And Republicans averted a government shutdown, but only to push the deadline to next year. We’ll dig into the historically low congressional productivity amid a growing mountain of work. And we’ll hear President Joe Biden’s remarks about meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Plus, a look at YouTube’s AI musical experiment.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

