The governing work that remains to be done
It’s been a wild week on Capitol Hill. GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and Teamsters union President Sean O’Brien almost came to blows in a Senate hearing. And Republicans averted a government shutdown, but only to push the deadline to next year. We’ll dig into the historically low congressional productivity amid a growing mountain of work. And we’ll hear President Joe Biden’s remarks about meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Plus, a look at YouTube’s AI musical experiment.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “GOP senator challenges Teamsters president to fight during hearing” from The Hill
- “Did Biden and China’s Xi hit a reset? Not quite, but they agreed on a few things” from NPR
- “Take heart, it looks like China could send new pandas to the US” from The Associated Press
- “Government shutdown: Senate passes temporary plan before Thanksgiving” from USA Today
- “An early look our AI Music experiment” from Youtube
