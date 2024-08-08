Google’s ruling and Biden’s antitrust legacy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
A federal judge on Monday ruled that Google acted illegally to maintain a monopoly over online search. It’s the biggest antitrust ruling in decades. Could it be the cherry on top for President Joe Biden’s economic legacy? We’ll get into it. Plus, climate change and the future of the home insurance industry. And, gymnastics girl power and meteor showers make us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Google Loses Antitrust Case Over Search-Engine Dominance” from The Wall Street Journal
- “All the spiciest parts of the Google antitrust ruling” from The Verge
- “How Does Harris View Big Business? Her Time as California’s Top Lawyer Offers Clues” from The New York Times
- “Trump vs. Biden: Who Got More Done on Antitrust?” from Washington Monthly
- “Your Next Home Insurance Nightmare: AI, Drones, and Surveillance” from Business Insider
- “For the VP also-rans’ political futures, Walz’s elevation ‘complicates it a lot’” from Politico
- “Michelle Obama Weighs In On Simone Biles’ Bowing Gesture After NFL Star Trashes It” from HuffPost Sports
- “Perseid meteor shower 2024 peaks this weekend. Here’s how to see summer’s best ‘shooting stars'” from Space
- “Mountain Bikers Are Rewilding Land by Paying the Government to Do It” from Wired
Make Me Smart is headed to Boston! You can find details about the live event and how to get early bird tickets here.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.