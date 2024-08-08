Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Google’s ruling and Biden’s antitrust legacy
Aug 7, 2024
Google’s ruling and Biden’s antitrust legacy

Chesnot/Getty Images
Plus, how would a Harris-Walz ticket take on Big Tech?

A federal judge on Monday ruled that Google acted illegally to maintain a monopoly over online search. It’s the biggest antitrust ruling in decades. Could it be the cherry on top for President Joe Biden’s economic legacy? We’ll get into it. Plus, climate change and the future of the home insurance industry. And, gymnastics girl power and meteor showers make us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Make Me Smart is headed to Boston! You can find details about the live event and how to get early bird tickets here.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

