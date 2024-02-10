Gender and the labor market

New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics offers a glimpse into the gender and racial makeup of occupations in the U.S. workforce. One takeaway from the data: Many jobs are still highly gendered. Guest hosts Amy Scott and Nova Safo get into it. And, we’ll explain why the chickens may be coming home to roost for banks due to commercial real estate vacancies. Plus, we’ll play a heated round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.