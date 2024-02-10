National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Gender and the labor market
Feb 9, 2024
Episode 1095

Gender and the labor market

Teacher Juliana Santos listens to a student in a Massachusetts elementary school. Robin Lubbock/WBUR
Plus, BYO takeout containers.

New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics offers a glimpse into the gender and racial makeup of occupations in the U.S. workforce. One takeaway from the data: Many jobs are still highly gendered. Guest hosts Amy Scott and Nova Safo get into it. And, we’ll explain why the chickens may be coming home to roost for banks due to commercial real estate vacancies. Plus, we’ll play a heated round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

